Astona Villa Feel Impact Of Nakamba Absence

Aston Villa failed to sign Marvelous Nakamba’s replacement in the midfield before the transfer window closed on Monday.

The EPL club was looking to sign a new defensive midfielder after Nakamba picked a knee injury in December. The knock required surgery, and the 28-year-old will be on the sidelines for at least three months.

The setback came after the Zimbabwean had become a key figure in the Villa first XI.

Despite making several signings for other positions, coach Steven Gerrard was frustrated in landing a new defensive midfielder to replace the Zimbabwean.

The gaffer and his technical team had identified Yves Bissouma as the perfect replacement, but Brighton wanted £50million for the Mali international, which Villa were reluctant to pay.

The Villans then turned their attention to Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur but again, they couldn’t agree on a fee, and Tottenham moved in and snapped the star on the final day of the transfer window.

Now Gerrard will be forced to improvise in the defensive midfield until Nakamba returns from the injury.

Douglas Luiz, who is attack-minded, has been taking the defensive role in the central midfield since the Warriors international’s injury. – Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Marvelous Nakamba