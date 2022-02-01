Future People Have Arrived In Zimbabwe, Spotted At RGM Airport

Share

By Unknown Writer | What’s going on ? It sounds like like a movie but it is real – certain people have just travelled all the way from the future and jetted into Zimbabwe at RGM airport.

They are future people, and they have a different mindset and a different spirit: they are weird, because they have future born thoughts.

What’s this thing I’m seeing? Who are these people?, because they do not think about themselves, they are outrageously too caring for other human beings. Are they robots? They didn’t even take a bribe. Their vision is more inward than outward. Someone says these are the people with the secret keys to the nation’s future. Can someone out there please tell me who on earth these people are. Nxa! (FIRST PUBLISHED ON 28 NOV 2018).

– ALSO READ: LONDON VICTORY FOR ZIMBABWEANS

FOLLOWING THE VICTORY AT THE OLD BAILEY LAST WEEK, CONSIDER SUPPORTING MA SPORTS EKUGADZIRA NYIKA (THE IMPACTFUL STORIES FUND)