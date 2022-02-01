Robber Pounces On Harare House, Gets Away With USD 30k Cash

Own Correspondent

Police are investigating a robbery case which occurred in Harare on January 30.

A suspected robber pounced on a house in Waterfalls, Harare and got away with USD 30 000 and other valuables.

The suspected, brandishing a pistol, attempted to rape the maid.

See police statement below:

Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred on 30/01/22 at Picnic Park Waterfalls.

A suspect who was armed with an unidentified pistol pounced at the complainant’s house where he attempted to rape the maid before stealing US$30 000 cash, 2 laptops, 2 cellphones & a safe containing title deeds, educational certificates as well as Toyota Fortuner vehicle keys.

Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police station. #notorobberry