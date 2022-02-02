An Attack On Chamisa Is An Attack On ‘Citizens’

Share

By Knowledge Hakata | A new Zimbabwe which will usher in a better economy, political space and a favorable social environment is now around the corner. I might disagree with Nelson Chamisa on some aspects but I now believe that Chamisa is a ‘symbol of Hope’ for Zimbabweans who have suffered for a long time.

It is so sad that millions of innocent Zimbabweans continue to wallop in poverty at the expense of an un repentant, brutal, selfish, and ungodly system in the name of Zanu Pf plus a mercenary bunch of money mongers, dwarfs in large robes (Thokozani Khupe, Dounglas Mwonzora and Morgan Komichi). The situation in Zimbabwe have gone beyond the normal to the point that even a grade 1 student is able to see that President Mnangagwa has failed dismally.

The country has been militarized to the core, to the extent that innocent doctors are now being forced to join the military so that they won’t strike while teachers are also walloping in poverty just like the majority of the unemployed graduates. Is this the New Disorder or Dispensation? Surely both Mugabe and Tsvangirai might come back from the dead just to try and stop this Mnangagwa government from perpetual madness.

The aim of Zanu Pf is not to create a one party state but to buy time by all means necessary so that they can remain in power, in doing so they have managed to capture the Judiciary which already was captured but now it is captured to the core.

Thokozani Khupe and associates are being paid to support Zanu Pf in Parliament when it comes to the issues of amending the constitution, so on paper to them it seems like it will be smooth forever, but they are continuously putting a blind eye on the suffering of the people of Zimbabwe.

Even if it means that they are going to amend the whole constitution, they are going to fail to amend the suffering of the masses in Zimbabwe which in my view is going to be the long term cause of a catastrophic and untold uprising.

Zimbabweans should not be worried about all these shenanigans that Zanu Pf is doing, even if they are going to suspend the elections at any given time a revolution is now unavoidable, it is just a matter of time. Zanu Pf has failed dismally that it is now using the law to cement the suffering of the innocent Zimbabweans.

Knowledge Hakata can be contacted on [email protected]/0780713783