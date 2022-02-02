Eto’o Pays Aluvah Medical Bills

Cameroon Football Federation president Samuel Eto’o has paid the medical bills of staunch Warriors fan Alvin ‘Aluvah’ Zhakata, who was hospitalised in the West African country due to heart complications.

Aluvah who travelled to Cameroon to cheer the Warriors at the continental showpiece but remained behind after Norman Mapeza’s charges were eliminated from the tournament, collapsed after the round of 16 clash between Malawi and Morocco.

Since Aluvah was hospitalised, no one from either the ZIFA secretariat or the Sports and Recreation Commission has helped the super fan.

Instead, it was Switzerland-based Zimbabwean FIFA match agent Ellen Chiwenga, who is also in Cameroon, who has frequently checked on Zhakata.

Aluvah revealed yesterday that Eto’o had footed his medical bills.

“The president of Fecafoot (Cameroon Football Association), Mr Samue Etoo Fils , has paid my hospital bill , and footed all costs for medical tests and everything. How can i not be grateful

How can i not heal. Will give further updates later. Help me thank Samuel Eto’o,” he wrote on microblogging site Twitter.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe