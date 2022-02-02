“I Will liberate Zimbabwe and Africa” says Chamisa, Full Of “Know-It-All” Bulge

By Patrick Guramatunhu | “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.”

A prayer from American theologian Reinhold Niebuhr.

God only knows how desperately we in Zimbabwe need these qualities, serenity, courage and wisdom; especially our arrogant and pompous leaders!

There is no denying that Zimbabwe is in a serious economic and political mess. It is hard to believe the country was a middle-income nation with the prospects of becoming the South Korea of Africa in 1980. Today it is the textbook cases of a failed state; ruled by corrupt, incompetent and vote rigging thugs who have become filthy rich at the expense of the overwhelming majority languishing in abject poverty and despair.

Zimbabwe’s economic decline and political paralysis; both the ruling party and the opposition have two things in common they are corrupt and incompetent, the political system has completely failed to produce quality leaders; has been a relentless march to disaster. Robert Gabriel Mugabe, independent Zimbabwe’s first president was the trail blazer down this disastrous path of self-destruction.

Mugabe had a soft head, don’t be fooled by outside appearance, and when he tasted power he became punch drunk! Absolute power transformed Mugabe into Stevie Wonder’s “Misstra Know-It-All”!

“He’s a man with a plan Got a counterfeit dollar in his hand in his hand! He’s Misstra Know-It-All!” sung Stevie Wonder.

There is nothing under the sun Misstra Know-It-All cannot do! Mugabe promised the people of Zimbabwe mass economic prosperity. “Gutsa ruzhinji!” as he called it in Shona. He never doubted for a minute that he would fail to deliver. Even when there was overwhelming evidence his super plan had failed, he blamed the mass poverty on the drought, the sanctions imposed on the country by the West, etc.

In 2017 Mugabe was booted out of office by his fellow Zanu PF thugs after 37 years of corrupt and tyrannical rule. He has never admitted he was not Misstra Know-It-All but a fallible mortal like everyone else. Worse still, Mugabe has sired many copy-cat Misstra Know-It-All both in his own party Zanu PF and the opposition. Even the upstart Nelson Chamisa believes he knows it all and knows best.

‘The basket of bad apples has now been flushed out. We are left with purity. I must thank Mr. Mnangagwa for the splendid job to take away those who have been retarding progress, those who want money, those who want opportunities, those who want trinkets and trappings of office,” Chamisa told SABC.

Chamisa has just launched a new political party, Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC), breaking away from the MDC. He was just following the time-honoured Mugabe tradition of blaming everyone else for MDC’s failure to implement even one democratic reform in after 22 years, 5 of which in the GNU. All nonsense of course, since those left in the MDC, the bad apples, are in the minority; the tail does not wag the dog.

Chamisa was not content to blame MDC’s “bad apples” for the party’s failure to deliver any meaningful change; he blamed SADC leaders too. He accused the regional leaders of having “ostrich mentality!”

“People are excited, people are electric, the mood is great, it’s yellow everywhere. The nation has turned yellow. The yellow revolution is unstoppable, people are committed, people want change, they want to see victory, people are hopeful. The yellow revolution will not only lead to the emancipation of Zimbabwe, but the whole of Africa. People will realise their own sovereignty and sanctity.” Chamisa boasted in an interview with Nigerian Green Savannah Diplomatic Cable magazine.

The whole world used to wait in great anticipation for Robert Mugabe’s anti-West vitriolic tirade, full of sound and fury signifying nothing, at such international forums as the UN General Assembly. Chamisa is clearly learned well at the foot of the late dictator!

With no meaningful democratic reforms implemented, Zanu PF is rigging the 2023 elections guaranteed. By participating in these flawed elections CCC, just like MDC before it, is giving Zanu PF legitimacy and thus perpetuating the Zanu PF dictatorship.

Nelson Chamisa believes that he does not need the serenity to courage and/or wisdom because he too is Misstra Know-It-All, just like Robert Mugabe. “I am emancipation of Zimbabwe and the whole of Africa!” Yeah right! Thanks to your incompetence we are still stuck with the Zanu PF dictatorship when it should have been dismantled by 2013 at the latest! – SOURCE: zimbabwelight.blogspot.com