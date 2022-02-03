Indomitable Lions, Mighty Pharaohs Of Egypt Clash In Explosive Encounter

Share

Egypt are out for revenge against the team that beat them in the 2017 final when they meet in the final four on Thursday

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Cameroon are one game away from reaching the final of the Africa Cup of Nations on home soil but getting beyond Egypt will be no easy feat.

The Indomitable Lions were crowned champions as recently as 2017 and on Thursday will come up against the side they beat to secure the trophy.

Egypt, however, have been defensively solid throughout the competition this year and will be looking to get revenge by scraping another victory in Yaounde.

Cameroon vs Egypt latest odds

At 23/20 (2.15) with bet365, Cameroon are favourites to win the semi-final encounter, while Egypt are 10/3 (4.33) to beat the hosts.

The draw can be backed at 7/4 (2.75).

Cameroon vs Egypt first goalscorer

The tournament’s top goalscorer Vincent Aboubakar is the shortest priced player to break the deadlock 15/4 (4.75) ahead of Egypt hero Mohamed Salah, who is available at 5/1 (6.00).

Cameroon star Karl Toko Ekambi, who already has five goals to his name in the competition, is offered at 11/2 (6.50).

Cameroon vs Egypt preview

The last time these two sides met was in the 2017 final, which Cameroon won 2-0.

But before that, Toni Conceicao’s side had a woeful record against the Pharaohs, losing five and drawing two of their previous seven encounters.

But the Indomitable Lions have been excellent in this year’s Afcon and will be confident as they approach this match.

Egypt, however, have been tough to beat throughout the tournament, but have some fitness troubles to deal with.

First-choice goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy is a doubt for the semi-final and backup option Mohamed Abou Gabal suffered an injury in extra time against Morocco, meaning Mohamed Sobhi could get the nod.

Ahmed Hegazy is also a doubt after sustaining an injury in the previous match.

Cameroon vs Egypt tips & predictions

Both teams to score is priced at 5/4 (2.25) which looks like an enticing option given the strength these sides have in attack. – Goal.com