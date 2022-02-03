Ngezi Platinum Sack Coach

Ngezi Platinum Stars have parted ways with head coach Rodwell Dhlakama, with less than 10 days before the resumption of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

The former Chapungu coach’s separation with Madamburo is unclear, with numerous theories being propounded for it.

Sources at the club say the coach was sacked for misconduct.

The club says Dhlakama is on a ‘mutually agreed indefinite leave’ , with his assistant Takesure Chiragwi set to take over on an interim basis.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe