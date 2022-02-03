President Chamisa’s 44th Birthday Message

D.O.B 3am 02-02-78.

@44 Wisdom, blessings and honor come from You,Oh God.And You reign over all. In Your hand is power and might;In Your hand it is to make great And to give strength to all.I thank You for this life. And praise Your glorious name.All Glory be to you!

Leadership is a precious gift and special assignment from you, Our God.

Fellow Citizens, Authority comes from above. So, help me pray for wisdom, humility and the grace to lead, serve and take care of the stewardship of all HIS business and creation on this earth.

May I fulfill my mission and faithfully answer to my calling, being a true example of love.May God’s purpose be my compass.

God willing, my cherished desire is to one day sing hymns and psalms, even have all night prayers at and from state house.

With God all things are possible. So help me God! Be blessed! @Godisinit