Three Minors Drown In Mutoko Dam, Bodies Found With Bleeding Genitals

By- Bodies of three minors aged between 9 and 13 were found floating in a dam in Mutoko on Sunday.

Police in Mutoko said they had since launched an investigation into the suspected drowning incident that occurred at a dam in Gadzai village near All Souls Mission.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachi said the deceased Hazzel Chinomwe (9), Lucia Yekeye (10) and Audrey Useni (13) went missing on January 30.

According to police, the girls went missing Sunday morning.

At around 10 pm the same day, a search team proceeded to a dam near All Souls Mission where they found their floating bodies.

“Police officers attended the scene where they discovered no injuries on the bodies of Audrey and Hazzel while that of Lucia was bleeding through the genitals.

“The bodies were ferried to All Souls Mission where they were certified dead by the hospital doctor. They are now awaiting post-mortem in the same hospital’s mortuary,” he said.

