Tribute To Top Zim Physician

Share

By A Correspondent- A distinguished Zimbabwean specialist physician Dr Tapiwanashe Bwakura considered a “gentle giant in the field of medicine” has died.

His colleagues in the medical fraternity said Dr Bwakura died on Sunday morning (January 30) in South Africa where he was being treated for cancer.

Dr Bwakura was a renowned physician and teacher in the field of medicine for several years.

Southern Africa HIV and AIDS Information Dissemination Service (SAFAIDS) hailed Dr Bwakura for his immense contribution to the healthcare delivery system in Zimbabwe and Africa as a whole.

“A gallant physician, educator, gentleman and humanitarian has left us,” the regional NGO said in a statement.

“Dr Tapiwanashe Bwakura, our dear colleague, mentor, brother and friend…served on the SAfAIDS board of trustees for many years. He was a long-standing friend and ally of SAfAIDS.

“Dr Bwakura was a renowned physician and educator in the field of medicine. His clinical expertise, academic, research and specialist services contributed to improving the lives of a large populace in Zimbabwe and other parts of Africa. Above all, he was an authentic humanitarian – both in heart and practice.”

Dr Bwakura served as acting CEO of one of the country’s major referral centres – Sally Mugabe Central Hospital (formerly Harare Hospital) and as secretary-general of the Zimbabwe Medical Association (Zima).

The specialist physician also held a position in the National Physicians Association of Zimbabwe (NAPAZ) and was a member of the College of Surgeons of East, Central, & Southern Africa (COSECSA).

He was a foundational pillar at UZ Medical School where he trained numerous generations of medical students, residents and fellows.

Apart from training students, Dr Bwakura also cared for thousands of patients at his private surgery.

“His deep empathy, sincere care and attention for the well-being of his patients and their families, his students and mentees, extended to all with whom he interfaced professionally and socially,” SAfAIDS said.

“His kindness and generosity, keen intellect, hearty laughter and love for humour, sober engagement with his profession, dedication to family and warmth to friends and colleagues alike, are among the many rich attributes that weave the tapestry of his legacy.

“We will forever cherish his example of service and sacrifice.”

-Herald