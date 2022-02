Mthuli Ncube Humiliated By US Embassy After Lying He’s Received USD3bln from US Govt

By Dorrothy Moyo | Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has been humiliated by the US embassy after falsely claiming he has received USD3billion from the US Aid division. Below is the tweet in which Ncube’s official Twitter account announced the fake money, before being corrected by the embassy which told the public it is a fake solicitation.

The United States shows its commitment to assist the people of Zimbabwe through #transparent partnerships with local organizations on a wide variety of critical issues. Please beware of fake solicitations that simply aim to phish for personal information. #CyberSecurity pic.twitter.com/7RG60sfGP1 — U.S. Embassy Harare (@usembassyharare) February 3, 2022