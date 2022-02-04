Ngarivhume Fumes Over Postponement Of Trial

By Own Correspondent |Jacob Ngarivhume is not happy with the further postponement of his trial.

Ngarivhume is the facilitator of the July 31 Movement.

According to a statement released by Ngarivhume’s media team, trial was postponed to February 14.

Read part of the statement below:

“We are back again at court for another circus at the kangaroo Harare Magistrates Court. Last month the state undertook to commence trial on this day. We wait for this to happen. The State counsel promised to furnish the defence with state papers. But as usual there is delay in the proceedings. The court is yet to sit..

The State brews another shocker. They propose another postponement citing some flimsy administrative challenges. The state failed to have charges amended by the arresting police station. The police said it’s the prosecution who should amend the charges. The defence disagrees and gives notice to apply for refusal to further remand.

The application will be lodged by end of day 3rd of Feb. Matter postponed to 14 Feb at 1415 hrs for ruling on this application.

Jacob Ngarivhume