“Other Nations Shall Admire Us”: President Nelson Chamisa

Share

By A Correspondent- President Nelson Chamisa has predicted a bright future for Zimbabwe adding that other nations shall admire the nation

In a facebook post, President Chamisa said the Lord will do great things for Zimbabweans.

He said: .

THE LORD WILL DO GREAT THINGS FOR US…The future is exciting. Other nations shall admire us. We shall be happy again.Although we sow in tears we shall surely reap in joy. Making Zimbabwe New & Great! Psalms 126:2,5 Sabbath blessings beloved.#Godisinit