Harare Woman Nabbed For Rape

By A Correspondent- A 23-year-old Harare woman, Esther Mugurapfuwa has been charged for her role in the rape of another woman.

It is alleged that Mugurapfuwa took the complainant to her house in Kuwadzana where her male friend was waiting for them, locked the complainant and her accomplice in a room where she was raped.

The accused was allegedly paid 10 United States dollars by her alleged accomplice after the act.

The complainant reported the matter to the police, leading to the arrest of the accused but the suspected rapist is still at large.

More: ZBC News