Heartless Harare Man Melts Plastic On Own Son’s Body

By A Correspondent- A Harare man has appeared before the courts facing attempted murder charges after allegedly assaulting his seven-year-old son before melting plastic residue all over his body.

Austin Kapulula aged 30 was not asked to plead when he appeared in court and was remanded in custody to the 15th of this month.

The court heard that Kapulula locked his son in the house before he was forced to open the door by the police after neighbours called law enforcement agents.

The motivation behind the assault is not clear.

The boy is currently in the Intensive Care Unit at Sally Mugabe Hospital in Harare.-statemedia