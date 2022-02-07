Chamisa To Win 2023 Elections By 55%- CIO Report

The dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) has produced a report that shows that Zanu PF had a 45% chance of winning the 2023 elections.

NewsHawks report that senior Zanu PF officials were now anxious after the report, suggesting that President Emmerson Mnangagwa would lose the presidential pols to CCC President Nelson Chamisa.

Zanu PF supporters are said to be unhappy over the outcome of internal elections held at the end of 2021 and the Government’s failure to deliver after the 2017 military coup.

Last year, the ruling party conducted a restructuring exercise that culminated in provincial elections in December. However, losing candidates complained of massive rigging during the polls.

The numbers that were reflected after the restructuring exercise could have been inflated by party officials, the report revealed.

Zanu PF has begun the verification of its structures again due to the threat posed by the Citizens’ Convergence for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa.

Harare provincial political commissar Kudakwashe Damson confirmed to The NewsHawks that they were verifying the structures again. He said:

The current executive verification is part of by-elections preparations; we are doing executive verification for all structures.

We know executive members from the cell to province can win us elections so we just want to know if the structures are genuine.

We also want to make sure that all the executive members are registered to vote because this will help us to win elections.

