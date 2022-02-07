Senegal President Declares Public Holiday Following AFCON Triumph

The president of Senegal, Macky Sall, has declared Monday a public holiday to celebrate the Lions of Teranga’s first Afcon triumph.

The Senegal national football team was crowned the Afcon 2021 champions following their 4-2 victory on penalties against Egypt on Sunday. The game had finished goalless after extra time.

The announcement was made on RTS television, citing a presidential decree.

“The president of the republic declared Monday a public holiday, a paid day off, following the brilliant victory of the Lions,” RTS said.

The Teranga Lions are scheduled to arrive home this afternoon and will visit the presidential palace in Dakar on Tuesday to meet with Sall.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe