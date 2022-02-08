BREAKING: Police Arrest ZESN Voter Education Officers In Mbare

Police have arrested 10 officials from the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) who were conducting voter education in Mbare.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), the ten are currently detained at Mbare police station.

“In Mbare, we are attending to 10 Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) officials arrested by Zimbabwe Republic Police officers for allegedly conducting voter education in one of Zimbabwe’s oldest high-density suburb.

“The 10 ZESN officials, who are represented by Tinashe Chinopfukutwa of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, are being taken from a police post at Mbare Musika bus terminus to Mbare Police Station, where police officers say they should be cleared to conduct the voter education exercise by Police Internal Security Intelligence (PISI),” said ZLHR.