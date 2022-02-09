ZimEye
We note attempts to deflate the Trs struggle by yellow Unions who are having clandestine meetings with the anti worker employer. Such meetings have produced a laughable increment. Trs remain incapacitated until USD 540 is restored! We reject the Tomfoolery. #SaveoureducationZw pic.twitter.com/H9fdjLdYRM— Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe,ARTUZ (@ARTUZ_teachers) February 9, 2022
We note attempts to deflate the Trs struggle by yellow Unions who are having clandestine meetings with the anti worker employer. Such meetings have produced a laughable increment. Trs remain incapacitated until USD 540 is restored! We reject the Tomfoolery. #SaveoureducationZw pic.twitter.com/H9fdjLdYRM