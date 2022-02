Grace Mugabe Files: Mnangagwa’s Govt Won’t Lift A Straw

Share

The below is a file video of former First Lady Grace Mugabe around this time exactly 6 years ago saying: Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government will not lift a piece of straw. WAS SHE RIGHT?

Grace Mugabe said Mnangagwa's govt won't lift a straw | WAS SHE RIGHT? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) February 10, 2022

Credits-Newsday