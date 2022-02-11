Businessman Bashes Wife Over Pregnancy Test Kit

By-A Beitbridge businessman, Jonathan Madhuku (29), was arrested for assaulting his wife after he found a pregnancy test kit on their matrimonial bed.

Madhuku appeared before Magistrate Vavariro Gabi for assaulting his wife Vivian Rwasunda.

He was sentenced to 20 months in jail, but he will serve an effective 16 months after the magistrate suspended four months of the sentence if he doesn’t commit a similar offence within the next five years.

Madhuku has since engaged the services of Patrick Tererai of Tereral Legal Practice to appeal against the sentence.

The State represented by Tawanda Chigavazira said on 5 November at around 9:35 pm, the complainant had a misunderstanding with the accused over the issue of marrying a second wife.

The State further alleged that Madhuku got angry and assaulted his wife with open hands on the face and she sustained injuries.

Rwasunda was reportedly severely injured and left with shaking teeth and eating disorders.

In his defence, Madhuku told the court that he reacted the way he did because he was provoked by his wife.

He said when he asked about the test kit, Rwasunda responded by saying he was “lucky” that he did not find a used condom in the home. Said Madhuku:

I found a pregnancy test kit on the bed and when I tried to ask my wife, she warned me not to be shocked as I can even find a used condom in the room.