JUST IN: Prophet T Freddie Acquitted Of Rape Charges

Share

By A Correspondent| Harare Magistrate Gloria Takundwa has acquitted Goodness and Mercy Ministry founder Prophet Tapiwa Freddy of rape and physical abuse charges.

The top cleric was being accused of raping a ZBC presenter Rutendo Makuti.

In her ruling magistrate Magistrate Takundwa said the state failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

-More to follow….