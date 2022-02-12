CCC Candidate Names Zanu PF Youths Defacing His Campaign Posters

Share

By A Correspondent- A Correspondent- CCC Harare ward 46 local council candidate, Denford ‘Madhuku” Ngadziore’ has named and shamed Zanu PF youths who are defacing his campaign posters.

Madhuku released the names of the Zanu PF thugs through his Facebook account:

It has come to my attention that your Youth leader Mhembere, together with other ZANU PF Youths, was instructed to remove all my campaign Posters. I would like to WARN you to stop this type of politics as it is against the law and the code of conduct signed by your candidate, which is before ZEC.

Any attempt to engage in violence or deface my posters will not benefit you & your candidate. You have more to benefit if you have a violent free campaign. Those ZANU PF Youths who are to be used to remove my campaign posters think of what will happen after your silly actions. This is not UMP or Muzarabani. This is Harare West Ward 16, where l Denford Ngadziore representing the New CCC Party, am the candidate. This is not a WARNING but it’s an insight.

#Notoviolence

https://www.facebook.com/dngadziore