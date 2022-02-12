Cop, Soldier Nabbed Over ZESA Cables Theft

Share

By A Correspondent- A police constable and a soldier are among suspects who were taken to court on allegations of stealing Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) cables around Odzi since 2019.

The vandalism of electricity infrastructure resulted in constant blackouts and affected agricultural production in the farming area.

The two were named as Jacob Mazungunye (29) who is stationed at ZRP Sakubva and Munyaradzi Nyamukungwa (37), a soldier with ZNA 3 Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Company.

Their alleged accomplices are Frank Nyahando (23) of Tenderere, Sakubva, and Peter Zuze (36) of Area 14 in Dangamvura. Detectives are looking for the fifth suspect who disappeared following the arrest of his accomplices.

The suspects were all charged with contravening Section 60A (3) (b) of the Electricity Amendment Act, Chapter 13:19 and brought to court separately on different dates.

They recently appeared before Mutare magistrates Langton Carter and Prisca Manhibi and were remanded in custody.-ManicaPost