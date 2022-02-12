Murder Suspect Robs Key Witness

By- A 24-year-old man from Mpopoma suburb in Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly robbing and assaulting a key witness in his ongoing murder trial which is before the courts.

Leeroy Mafu, who had been granted bail pending trial, attacked the complainant on Sunday accusing him of tampering with his freedom.

The okapi wielding murder suspect used the same weapon to attack the State witness before snatching his phone and money.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident yesterday saying Mafu is facing additional charges.

“Police in Bulawayo have arrested Leeroy Mafu, a male adult aged 24 of Mpopoma, Bulawayo for a case of robbery which occurred on Sunday around 9AM. The complainant is a key witness to a case where Mafu is being tried for murder,” said Insp Ncube.

“Since Mafu was granted bail pending his trial, he searched for the complaint and finally met him on Sunday. Mafu grabbed him by the neck, dragged him inside his house and threatened to harm him as his testimony was putting his freedom on the line.

Mafu also produced an okapi knife and used its handle to assault the complainant on the right knee.

“He went on to search the complainant and took US$10-00 and his phone before chasing him away.

The complainant did not sustain any visible injuries and he made a police report that same day.”

Insp Ncube said police managed to track Mafu down and arrested him for robbery.

He encouraged members of the public to solve their issues amicably and not to take the law into their own hands.

Mafu is facing murder charges.

He is accused of stabbing to death Donovan Dlamini (26) who was trying to intervene in a fight.

Mafu and Dlamini were part of a group of patrons who were drinking beer at Makalanga Beer Garden located between Mabuthweni and Mpopoma suburbs when a misunderstanding arose before it degenerated into a fight.

The incident occurred on February 4, 2020.

-State media