Zanu PF;s Nkayi South MP Says She Built 3 Schools. Is She Telling The Truth?

Share

#ZANUPF MP #StarsMathe has claimed that she has built three schools using ZW$2 million disbursed under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF). Is she telling the TRUTH or LYING? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) February 13, 2022

By A Correspondent- Nkayi South villagers have questioned claims by their ZANU PF legislator Stars Mathe that she has built three schools using ZW$2 million disbursed under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Mathe, who became MP for the constituency in 2018, told Khulumani FM radio that she had initiated various infrastructure projects since getting into office, including constructing three schools.

She said:

When we started getting the CDF, we looked at the shortage of schools in Nkayi South as children walk long distances of up to 30 kilometres.

I then ‘planted’ three new secondary schools starting with Gonye Secondary School, which is now at roofing stage.

We then went to build Sagonda secondary school.

I had to cut down trees in the virgin land and build Sagonda.

We also went to Gwamba valley and built one school in the bush after talking to the Forestry Commission and we constructed Dabe Secondary School to cater for the area.

However, in their virtual Nkayi Community Parliament, villagers said the $2 million mentioned by Mathe was not even enough to build a classroom block, let alone three schools.

They said ZW$2 million can only purchase roofing, but not enough to also cover transport costs to Nkayi.

Mathe previously attracted the anger of villagers after accusing them of not being grateful for the ongoing Bulawayo-Nkayi road rehabilitation programme.

The road has been in a poor state for decades. -standard