Breaking : Tendai Biti Arrested

Share

By Gift Ostallos Siziba CCC deputy spokesperson

Hon Biti

In panic Zanupf has arrested Tendai Biti this afternoon in Greendale.

Their fear of the Alternative has gotten to that level.

With all these trial and tribulations we have made a strong commitment to continue in this path until we get our freedom.

It’s better to die in chains that to live in submission.

The regime must go!

FreeBiti