Mnangagwa Sweats Over President Chamisa’s Rising Popularity

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change spokesperson, Advocate Fadzayi Mahere has pointed out that the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa is in panic mode due to President Nelson Chamisa’s ascending popularity.

Addressing Zanu PF supporters at a rally in Epworth on Saturday, Mr Mnangagwa boasted : “Endai muudze veopposition kuti munhu arimuHarare akatanga kufamba kuenda kuChina netsoka anotanga kusvika opposition isati yapinda muState House.”

Advocate Mahere responded:

“This is panic-mode of the highest order. The citizens will decide who gets into State House. If the citizens choose him, President @nelsonchamisa will lead whether they like it or not. Only those afraid of the people would make unconstitutional statements like this.”

Citizens’ Coalition For Change vice chairperson Hon Job Sikhala said Zanu PF forced thousands of dejected citizens to attend Mr Mnangagwa’s rally.

“We don’t force people into buses to attend our rallies. I met 2 ZUPCO buses here at Nyamweda Shopping Centre in Mhondoro looking for people to go to the Old People’s home Rally in Harare.Ndiyo inonzi desperation.”

Citizens’ Coalition For Change Youth Assembly spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma tweeted:

“So @edmnangagwa and his corrupt officials chose one of the poorest settlements, Epworth to showcase their ill gotten affluence. Epworth is a pure reflection of ZANU PF plunder & 42 year mismanagement. No proper roads, no running water, no electricity etc. Choose #CCC.”

