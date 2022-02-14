Police Arrest ZIFA Boss

Suspended Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president Felton Kamambo and board member responsible for finance, Philemon Machana, have been arrested on various allegations.

Kamambo and Machana were on Saturday arrested by Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officers for fraud and contempt of the Sports and Recreation Commission Act, which was applied in their suspension on 16 November 2021.

The SRC suspended the Kamambo-led ZIFA last November on several allegations, chief among them the board’s failure to account for public funds.

The commission acted in accordance with section 30 of the SRC Act.

Kamambo, however, continued to issue statements in the capacity of ZIFA president and used the official ZIFA letterhead in all his correspondence.

It is further alleged that Kamambo fraudulently used public funds as well as changed ZIFA accounts while under suspension.

The suspended ZIFA board even went on to suspended members of the ZIFA secretariat and Premier Soccer League governors, moves which resulted in the SRC involving the police leading to the duo’s arrest.

Kamambo and Machana are being held at Highlands Police Station and are expected to appear in court on Monday.- ZBC News/ Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Felton Kamambo