God Is For Everyone, Jonathan Moyo Tells ED

Share

Exiled former Zanu PF politburo member and minister Jonathan Moyo has made startling claims President Emmerson Mnangagwa has assembled a hit squad to track him down and other ex-party loyalists to assassinate them.

Moyo, once fiercely opposed to Mnangagwa’s spirited manoeuvres to succeed then President Robert Mugabe, fled to Kenya when the now incumbent muscled his way to power November 2017.

However, distance has not shut him from being an influential factor capable of influencing the trajectory of Zimbabwean politics as he has used his Twitter handle to reveal some goings on within both government and Zanu PF.

Moyo has also emerged as a strong supporter of Nelson Chamisa’s opposition CCC, which poses a significant threat to unseat Mnangagwa in crucial elections next year.

In a fresh twit Monday, Moyo claimed Mnangagwa is out to eliminate him.

“Dear Emmerson,” he wrote, “I have impeccable information that you’ve put together a joint hit squad with elements from CIO Counter Intelligence and MID to go after me and other exiled Cdes; you have targeted since your Nov 2017 Army coup. All I can say is that God is for everyone!”