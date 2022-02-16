CCC Opens Up On Viral Khupe Photo

By A Correspondent- The opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) has finally spoken on a photo of the party’s vice president Welshman Ncube who was pictured with former MDC-T vice president Thokozani Khupe and former MDC-T organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe seemingly emerging from a meeting.

The picture has been circulating on social media platforms since Tuesday, prompting some opposition political activists to speculate that the three could be working together, having been senior members of the original MDC at the turn of the Millenium.

In a statement, CCC said Ncube, Khupe and Bhebhe’s meeting was a private meeting that had nothing to do with the party’s programmes. CCC said:

We note concerns raised by this image. It would appear it was a private meeting. CCC is a new citizens’ project.

The rollout of the program of action and all matters incidental will be announced.

Citizens mustn’t be confused or panic about the health and well-being of their project.

CCC was responding specifically to a Twitter user, Dakarai Chikara, who had expressed disappointment over the picture.

Chikara said:

Disappointed with that picture. Please, we do’t want Khupe in @CCCZimbabwe, she has done more damage to our struggle. Moving away from MDC was a cleansing ceremony.

For us to take that dirt back is very irresponsible. We have enough support all needed is to do a crusade for people to VOTE.

Commenting on the photo, freelance journalist Hopewell Chin’ono cryptically said Khupe’s “dress sense is consistent”. Wrote Chin’ono:

MaKhupe’s dress sense is consistent. You can never say that you are not sure of her taste in dressing.

You can’t complain in the future when she turns up on a date with her usual type of dress when you knew already that she likes those types of dresses. That is her style.

Khupe was recently suspended and subsequently fired by MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora after she announced a split of the party.