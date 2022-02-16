Latest On Tropical Storm Dumako

By A Correspondent- Tropical Storm Dumako was moving westwards over the Indian Ocean towards north-eastern Madagascar on Tuesday, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has said.

On Tuesday, 15 February at 6.00 UTC (6 AM CAT) Dumako’s centre was located about 80 km east of Nosy Boraha Island, with maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h (Tropical Storm).

Tropical Storm Dumako was forecast to make landfall over south-eastern Analanjirofo Region, close to Nosy Boraha Island on 15 February late morning (UTC), with maximum sustained winds up to 70-75 km/h.

After that, Dumako was predicted to cross northern Madagascar as a tropical depression on 16 February.

Heavy rain and strong winds were forecast over north-eastern Madagascar, particularly over the Analanjirofo Region, where a red warning for cyclone is in effect.

Yellow warnings for cyclone were issued across the regions of Sava, Toamasina I-II, Befandriana-Avaratra, Mandritsara, Andilamena, Amparafaravola and Ambatondrazak