New Mayor For City of Mutare

Share

Mutare city councilors have elected Councillor Simon Chabuka as the new Mayor for the City of Mutare, replacing Councillor Blessing Tandi who was recalled by MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora.

Simon Chabuka

The election was held during the Special Council Meeting which was held today 17 February 2022 in the Council Chamber.

Councillor Farai Bhiza remains the Deputy Mayor for the City of Mutare.