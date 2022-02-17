ZimEye
I am a brand ambassador for Nyaradzo Funeral Company, a person can attack @Nyaradzo_Group, to say why did Nyaradzo give her a job…is there not a law to Nyararidza (to kill) all these people while they are still speaking, asks @Madambosszim1 | IS THIS TRANSLATION WRONG? pic.twitter.com/QJQ9htdDJv— ZimEye (@ZimEye) February 16, 2022
I am a brand ambassador for Nyaradzo Funeral Company, a person can attack @Nyaradzo_Group, to say why did Nyaradzo give her a job…is there not a law to Nyararidza (to kill) all these people while they are still speaking, asks @Madambosszim1 | IS THIS TRANSLATION WRONG? pic.twitter.com/QJQ9htdDJv