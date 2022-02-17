Pregnant Shamva Woman Battling For Life After Infidelity Attack On Valentine’s Day

By A Correspondent- A heavily pregnant Shamva woman is battling for life in hospital after being attacked by another woman on Valentine’s Day over suspected infidelity.

Gloria Mataya (32), who is now facing attempted murder charges tripped eight-month pregnant Melinda Magusvu (23), sat on her stomach and repeatedly hit her face with a stone.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe said the incident happened at around 11 am yesterday.

He said Magusvu of Magombo milling compound was doing laundry at a borehole when Mataya cut the borehole’s power supply.

This irked Magusvu and other community members who wanted to draw water. Mataya charged towards Magusvu accusing her of having an affair with her husband Twoboy Masora.

She pushed Magusvu who fell on her back.

Mataya sat on her stomach and picked up a stone which she used to hit Magusvu in the face until she fell unconscious.

Insp Mundembe said Mataya stood up and kicked Magusvu’s stomach before being restrained by people.

Magusvu was rushed to Shamva hospital where she is in critical condition.

Insp Mundembe urged people to shun violence and resolve issues amicably or approach the court for recourse. Herald