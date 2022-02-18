At Nyaradzo We Will Kill Everyone Who Criticises Madam Boss, Mai Titi | VIDEO

Addressing a top cabinet minister, Monica Mutsvangwa on Tuesday, the sociallite Madam Boss asked for a law to kill everyone who criticizes her. She said: “As the person is saying such things as- we saw Madam Boss at such-and-such a place;

Is there not a law, so that such a person is immediately nyaradzwa’d- put down(killed), because it messes our jobs, I am a brand ambassador for Nyaradzo; corporates don’t like seeing people engaged in drama; they don’t like getting involved in clutter on noise.

” So that person could attack the Nyaradzo company, saying ‘why did Nyaradzo hire her? Madam Boss did this, Mai Titi did that, BusStop TV did that.’

“Is there not a law, so that while a person is still speaking they are immediately hacked down by the police?” LAUGH LAUGH.

SONG LYRICS:

By Simba Chikanza | At Nyaradzo we will kill everyone

We will kill everyone who criticises Madam Boss.

And here we are, asking the govt, to create a law to kill everyone who criticises Madam Boss, and Mai Titi.

And here we are, asking Monica, to delete the history, that she donated her body to the Comrades, in the war of Liberation.

