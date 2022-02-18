ZBC In Catch 22 As Prophet T Freddy Seeks Restoration Of Music, Radio Programs On Air

By A Correspondent| The national broadcaster, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) now appears to be in a quandary over the restoration of gospel musician and cleric Prophet T Freddy’s music, commercial and non-commercial radio programs on air which were suspended across all stations pending the outcome of a court case which involved their employee Rutendo Makuti and the Goodness and Mercy Ministries leader.

In a letter from Prophet T Freddy’s lawyer Mr Jivas Mudimu of Mudimu Law Chambers directed to ZBC Acting Director Human Resources and Corporate Affairs, Rumbidzai Moyo gleaned by this publication, the Man of God sought to have the national broadcaster restore his music and church programs on air following his acquittal by the court on rape and physical abuse allegations levelled against him by ZBC Radio Zimbabwe presenter Rutendo Makuti.

The letter dated 2 November 2021, the state broadcaster wrote to the Goodness and Mercy Ministries leader advising him of the suspension of his church programs to “allow the due court processes to take place … to prevent any conflict of interest that may affect the legal processes”.

Freddy, through his lawyer, contends that since he was cleared of all rape and physical abuse charges by the court of law, his music and the suspended commercial and non- commercial programs must be restored on air so that he does not suffer prejudice.

He also highlighted that in the interest of fairness, ZBC must also consider that two of their employees; Rutendo Makuti and Maushe Mutetepi an engineer, who both stand accused of extortion in a case in which he is the complainant were allowed to continue reporting for duty despite the criminal charges they face before the courts, at the risk of damaging the reputation of the national broadcaster.

It is against this background that Freddy sought recourse considering the huge audience his music, commercial and non-commercial programs commanded before they were summarily pulled off air.

Moreover, his church ministry has been religiously paying for their commercial programs since 2015.

ZBC is still yet to respond to the request.