Chebundo Attacks CCC

By A Correspondent- Former MDC legislator Blessing Chebundo has launched a scathing attack on the Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC), saying the opposition political party was a loud-sounding nothing.

Having been part of the opposition, Chebundo says he believes the Mr Nelson Chamisa-led party has nothing to offer to the electorate. Chebundo, who crossed floor to join Zanu-PF last year, said the opposition party had no identity.

“The CCC yellow party has no basis. It is a venture with nothing to offer to the people and no rational person can follow it.

“The yellow party has no constitution and structures and everything is only about Chamisa which reduces it to a one-man project.”

The former Member of Parliament pledged full support to Kwekwe Central Zanu-PF candidate, John Purazi in the 26 March by-elections, adding that Zanu-PF will record a resounding victory in next year’s general elections.

The Kwekwe central constituency seat fell vacant after the death of MP Masango Matambanadzo who was a member of the National Patriotic Front.

“I pledge my full support to the Zanu-PF candidate in the coming by-election in Kwekwe because it’s the only stable party with clear ideology, values and structures. The electorate is not docile.

“People follow ideologies, clear vision and this is what makes me so confident that Zanu-PF is going to win,” he declared.

Chebundo applauded the President Mnangagwa-led government for furthering development in the country and having a people centered approach. “Everyone can see that there is a wave of development across the country.

“The country is taking the right trajectory where roads are being modernised and Zanu-PF has a lot to tell in the positive,” he said.-statemedia