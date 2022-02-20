Confirmed- Internet Slowdown Limits Coverage Of CCC Rally
20 February 2022
By A Correspondent- Network data from Netblocks has confirmed slow internet service likely linked to the ongoing Nelson Chamisa’s CCC rally at Zimbabwe Grounds in Highfields Harare.
We post below an article from Netblocks:
“Network data from NetBlocks confirm a significant slowing of internet service for many users in Zimbabwe on Sunday 20 February 2022, as a major political opposition rally is held in Harare. The incident impacts multiple operators and has prevented live streaming from the Yellow Sunday demonstration, which seeks to unseat the ZANU–PF ruling party.