Zim, SA Robbers Shoot SA Police Helicopter In A Fierce Shoot-out

By SABC/Correspondent- South African Police Minister Bheki Cele has confirmed the gunning down of eight armed robbers by the police in a foiled money heist this afternoon in Rosettenvill, Johannesburg.

Two of the police officials are in critical condition and have been airlifted to the Milpark Hospital. The shootout near the South Rand Hospital happened after the police intercepted the gang of about 25 before they could attack a cash-in-transit van.

Cele said eight suspects have been arrested and police have launched a manhunt for the nine who fled. He said the police decided to open fire after the robbers shot at a police helicopter and wounded the pilot. He added that they were dealing with hardcore criminals, based on the high-speed cars as well as firearms that were recovered at the scene.

“These guys were about 25 of them, eight of them are dead and eight are arrested. We still want some more that have moved there. Except for one who comes from Botswana, they all come from Zimbabwe and KZN. They’re well-armed, they all have mostly AKs about 6 or 7 AKs here, with double magazines, which means they’re here for the business. The surprising one is the one that shot the helicopter and injured the pilot.”

-SABC