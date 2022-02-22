VIRAL PICTURE: Khupe, Ncube, Bhebhe In Bajila’s Analysis

Analyst Discent Collins Bajila has written in trying to explain the viral picture of CCC VP Welshman Ncube, MDC renegade Thokozani Khupe, and democracy heavyweight, Abednico Bhebhe. The photograph became a major irritation in the community amid rising belief that it means Khupe has been welcomed back to the same party she worked to destroy just a few months ago. Bajila tries to explain that it is just what it is, a mere picture, but one that carries 2 decades of history concerning the three individuals. Says Bajila:

Bhebhe, Khupe and Welshman Mcube

I love history and I use it to analyse the current.

Let us go back a little bit. In 2008, the Makokoba seat was hotly contested. Khuphe triumphed over Ncube. It was a resounding victory.

That same year, Bhebhe retained his Nkayi seat under a party where Ncube was SG.

In 2009, Ncube wrote the letter that recalled Bhebhe from Parliament after a long bit unsuccessful disciplinary route. It was a sad chapter for Bhebhe.

In 2020, Khuphe and Bhebhe almost contested one another, alongside Mwonzora, for the MDCT Presidency. Bhebhe was unfortunately disqualified. It was bad.

Now hear is a photo of these 3 together. What lessons should I learn from hear as an activist?