VP Ncube Diagnosed With Kidney Ailment

CCC VP Ncube is recovering well at home : this explains his absence at yesterday’s rally.

21 February 2022

Wezhira Munya

VP Ncube is not feeling well , but he is recovering well at his home.

According to Discent Bajila a close relative to Prof Ncube “He was diagnosed with kidney infection and ….is resting at home as per doctor’s prescription.”

Also, chairperson Khumalo is not feeling well but recovering.

Yesterday, President Chamisa addressed

60 000 CCC supporters in the presence of national leaders such as Vp Kore, VP Biti, VC Sikhala, SG Hwende, Party spoke Mahere , National Organ Chibaya among others.

Zanu PF, MDC T and other CCC opponents are spreading propaganda that VP absconded yesterday’s CCC rally.

The post by VP Ncube’s close relative put to shame the enemies of CCC.

Zanu PF and it’s surrogates want to portray a picture of disunity among CCC leaders.

Yesterday, successful rally has made Zanu PF panic.