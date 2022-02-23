Hilarious Edited Picture Of Chamisa Chasing Mnangagwa Down The Street

“This is Gurwe Radio and we announce today that the soldiers have taken over the country and President …and his wife… have flown out; we now have a new govt and everyone is celebrating.”

A hilarious doctored picture of CCC President Nelson Chamisa chasing Emmerson Mnangagwa down a street has taken the nation by storm.

In the graphic Chamisa is wielding a sharp stick pursuing Mnangagwa, while the ZANU PF coupist is busy pouncing the ground fleeing Chamisa like a copper wire thief. The image is reminiscent of the weeks before the removal of Robert Mugabe when a social media radio station began dishing out podcasts that suggested Mnangagwa would chase his own boss Robert Mugabe out of Zimbabwe. The audiocasts would sound as follows: “This is Gurwe Radio and we announce today that the soldiers have taken over the country and President Mugabe and his wife Grace have flown out; we now have a new govt and everyone is celebrating.” WILL HISTORY REPEAT ITSELF?