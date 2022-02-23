“This is Gurwe Radio and we announce today that the soldiers have taken over the country and President …and his wife… have flown out; we now have a new govt and everyone is celebrating.”
A hilarious doctored picture of CCC President Nelson Chamisa chasing Emmerson Mnangagwa down a street has taken the nation by storm.
In the graphic Chamisa is wielding a sharp stick pursuing Mnangagwa, while the ZANU PF coupist is busy pouncing the ground fleeing Chamisa like a copper wire thief. The image is reminiscent of the weeks before the removal of Robert Mugabe when a social media radio station began dishing out podcasts that suggested Mnangagwa would chase his own boss Robert Mugabe out of Zimbabwe. The audiocasts would sound as follows: “This is Gurwe Radio and we announce today that the soldiers have taken over the country and President Mugabe and his wife Grace have flown out; we now have a new govt and everyone is celebrating.” WILL HISTORY REPEAT ITSELF?