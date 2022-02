Twitter Suspends George Charamba’s Twitter Account

By A Correspondent- Twitter has suspended George Charamba’s account.

Twitter has, however, not explained the reasons for the suspension of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson’s account.

Zimbabweans have celebrated this development, saying that Charamba used his Twitter account to intimidate citizens.

https://twitter.com/FoxLion2028/status/1496865041659797505/photo/1