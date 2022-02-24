Ukrainian Military Says It Has Downed 5 Russian Planes

Share

By A Correspondent- The Ukrainian military claimed on Thursday to have downed five Russian planes and a helicopter in the east of the country near a rebel-held enclave. The army general staff said:

According to the Joint Forces Command, today, February 24, in the area of the Joint Forces operation, five planes and a helicopter of the aggressors were shot down.

Meanwhile, Russia says it has destroyed Ukraine’s air bases and air defences.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday 24 February 2022 with explosions heard soon after in the capital and other parts of the country, prompting outrage from Joe Biden who warned of a “catastrophic loss of life”.

The attack was widely criticised by some World leaders including United States president Joe Biden, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other NATO members who promised to retaliate, decisively.