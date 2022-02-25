192 Years Plus Life Jail For 28 Sa Based Zimbo

By- A 28-year-old Zimbabwean national has been handed six life terms and 192 years behind bars by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for a string of crimes.

Wellington Kachidza pleaded guilty to 34 counts – six counts of murder, three counts of rape, eight counts of kidnapping, eight counts of extortion, eight counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances and being in the country illegally.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Kachidza’s crime spree took place in Pretoria, between January 2018 and December 2019.

Kachidza’s murder victims were men whom he’d lure under the guise of seeking assistance with driving before kidnapping them and demanding ransom money from their families. He would then kill the men after the monies were paid.

The reported cause of death based on post-mortem for the victims was head injury or trauma to the head. Said NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana:

With the three female victims, he pretended to be offering employment opportunities, he would lure them to a close-by bush or veld, rape them and rob them of their belongings and walk away. Kachidza was arrested on the 15 of January 2020, based on an intelligence-driven operation and was later linked by DNA evidence to the rape counts. He has been in custody since his arrest.

The lead prosecutor in Wellington Kachidza’s case, Prosecutor Adv. Pieter Coetzer argued in court, that the motive behind his crimes was pure greed – and that his evil deeds have had a severe impact, particularly on his rape victims and the families of the men he murdered.

More: The South African