Auxillia Mnangagwa Bodyguards Die In Horrific Crash

Tinashe Sambiri|

Four staffers from the Office of the President and Cabinet have died in an accident in Manicaland Province.

According to a statement released by Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s office, the accident occurred at a blackspot along Nyanga-Ruwangwe Road on Thursday morning.

The staffers were on their way to an event where Mrs Auxillia Mnangagwa was due to handover donations to 20 households in Ruwangwe.

Mrs Mnangagwa is still in Manicaland Province.