Jet Opens 32nd Branch, 5th In Harare CBD

By A Correspondent| Giant clothing retail, Jet Stores has today (Friday 25 February) opened its 32nd branch at the corner of First Street and George Silundika becoming its second shop along the busy Harare street.

Renowned for offering feel good fashion for the whole family, the store will feature Jet’s unrivalled mix of trendy in-house clothing brands for women, men and kids.

“Our staple brands have become household names over the years, with the likes of Massumi, J Classics, Network, Enzo, Revolution and Nxt Gen being our customers firm favourites,” said Edgars Group Corporate Affairs Executive, Rumbie Dzimba.

The new store will serve as an additional lifeline to the retail industry, not only offering customers ease of access to affordable, quality clothing but also creating much needed employment for local residents.

Jet offers various financial services products targeted at easing the customer’s financial.

This includes flexible payment terms through Laybys and Credit Accounts allowing the customer to spread their account payment up to 6 months.

Jet compliments it’s service offering through offering a customised Loyalty programme – Thank U which is aimed at celebrating and rewarding the customer`s shopping journey.

To crown it all, short term loans will be offered in-store through Club Plus micro-finance which is a sister company in the Edgars Stores Limited stable.

In the last year, Jet has rolled out four retail outlets in down town Harare, Hwange, Murehwa and Mutoko.

In addition to the brick and mortar stores, the chain has an active e-commerce website and WhatsApp shopping available for each branch.

These digital platforms have helped boost Jet’s business particularly during the lockdowns imposed to reduce the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jet is a discount chain under the Edgars Stores Limited Group and began trading in 2011, having rebranded from Express Stores.

The brand boasts of 32 branches nationwide and prides itself in bringing an assortment of affordable everyday fashion for the whole family and well packaged Financial Service offerings.