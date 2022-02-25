Mugabe Mines Boss Caged For Corruption

By- Former Permanent Secretary for Mines and Mining Development Professor Francis Gudyanga has been sentenced to four years in prison for fraud.

Gudyanga was the Mines permanent secretary during the tenure of the late President Robert Mugabe.

He was convicted of defrauding the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe of US$25 000 he claimed as sitting allowances of a dissolved Board in 2013.

Of the four years, 18 months were suspended on condition that he restitutes MMCZ of the US$25 000 he received while 30 months are effective.

H Metro